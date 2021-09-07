Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau acquires insurance agency

In what is being described as a “first-of-its-kind venture,” the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau announced that it acquired Fletcher & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. in Marysville.

The bureau plans to form a new board to serve as the corporate board for the insurance agency, according to a news release.

“This is truly a win-win scenario. It provides an immediate benefit for our members and provides for the long-term sustainability of Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau,” said Mike Denny, Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau vice president and the insurance agency’s newly appointed corporate board president, in the release. “Our members will have access to personalized policies and local customer service. The profit from insurance policies will belong to the Farm Bureau membership and no longer go out of state, or to the bay area.”

Denny said because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability to do typical fundraisers, the bureau needed a better way to bring in more funds to benefit its members.

“The Farm Bureau’s bottom-line suffered greatly during COVID as we could not hold our traditional fundraisers,” said Denny in the release. “We need additional, more stable income sources to be able to provide innovative programs and services for our members. I’m proud of our local board for making this innovative venture happen.”

Randy Fletcher, who founded Fletcher & Associates more than 20 years ago, has been a member of the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau since 1979. The majority of Fletcher & Associates Insurance’s customers are agriculture-based, the release said.

Fletcher plans to continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the agency, while also serving as CEO.

“Two-plus years ago I began working with Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau discussing the possibility of this venture and I’m proud to say it’s now a reality,” said Fletcher in the release. “With Farm Bureau, Fletcher & Associates Insurance can remain dedicated to providing peace of mind and security for all our clients for generations to come.”