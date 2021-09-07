Road closure in Live Oak due to construction

Caltrans crews will be closing Pennington Road to cross traffic at Highway 99 and Live Oak Boulevard starting tonight around 9 p.m. Courtesy photo

Caltrans crews will be closing Pennington Road to cross traffic at Highway 99 and Live Oak Boulevard starting tonight (Tuesday) to allow for construction work.

Crews will begin closing the west side of the intersection at 9 p.m. in preparation to rebuild the roadway. The intersection will be closed to cross traffic through the end of November, according to a Caltrans news release.

Motorists and pedestrians should use either Elm Street or Kola Street for Highway 99 access, where flaggers will be temporarily stationed during daytime hours to conduct traffic control and allow for safe crossing. Four-way stop signs will control traffic during overnight hours. Crews are expected to install permanent traffic signals at the two intersections by Sept. 14.

“During work on the west side of the intersection, northbound Highway 99 travelers will be permitted to make right turns onto east Pennington,” the release read. “However, left turns onto east Pennington will be prohibited for southbound motorists.”

Caltrans reminded motorists to be alert for trucks entering and exiting the roadway and for crews working along the highway.

For more information, visit www.liveoak99.com.