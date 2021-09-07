CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Trinity Builders LLC is looking for experienced and entry level

Mountain Mail
 9 days ago

Trinity Builders LLC is looking for experienced and entry level carpenters. Pay is based upon tools owned and experience. Contact Jay 719-221-6933.

Mountain Mail

High Country Bank is currently accepting applications for full-time Tellers

High Country Bank is currently accepting applications for full-time Tellers for Salida and Buena Vista. Please apply online at: www.highcountrybank.net Salary Range: $16.00/$26.00 an hour Benefits include: Health, Dental, Vision Insurance, 401k, Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Incentive Compensation Bonus after one year of service. An Equal Opportunity Employer.
SALIDA, CO
5 Factors To Look For In A Website Builder For A Small Business

A business should be able to create a website within minutes with the help of a productive website builder. A business owner can use the hassle-free website builder from Epos Now to help create a completely customized website from start to finish in the shortest amount of time possible. Let’s get a deeper understanding of the subject before we start talking about the different qualities to look for in a website builder. What is a website builder and do you need to be a computer expert to use a website builder?
SMALL BUSINESS
Tire Review

Customer Service Scripts vs. a Sales Process

I always encourage each participant of my Pinnacle Performance Training to reach out and contact me directly with any feedback or questions they may have regarding improving their personal and/or team performance. Recently, a store manager from one of my clients emailed me and attached an article on “customer service scripts.”
RETAIL
WMGT Digital Sales Specialist

WMGT-TV seeks a digital sales multitasking superstar with an ‘always learning’ attitude. Our Digital Sales Specialist (DSS) will work arm in arm with the sales management team to lead and cultivate new business, grow existing business and work as a digital strategic coach making 4-legged sales calls alongside seasoned marketing Account Executives who attain results for their clients by recommending solutions that combine traditional television and digital marketing to create blended media advertising solutions. The candidate will have full access to a suite of WMGT Digital / ChartLocal marketing services as well as television station digital assets in order to achieve the stations digital revenue goals.
JOBS
Mountain Mail

Stocks finish lower

U.S. stocks finished lower despite the softer-than-expected inflation data indicating that price gains may be starting to cool, taking some pressure off the Fed. Government bond yields and market-based inflation expectations declined in response to the data. Financials, energy and industrials performed the worst, while the health care and technology sectors outperformed. International markets were mixed, with the Japanese stocks leading and adding to their recent rally.
STOCKS
Mountain Mail

Vendor Publication Report

SALIDA, CO
Faraday fills senior management roles

Electric car startup Faraday Future has announced the hiring of four new leadership members to its growing team. Harjeet Gill will join as Director of Safety, CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering), Homologation and Testing; Dr. Xinbao Gao joins as Senior Director, Energy Storage and Charging; Dr. Fan Wang will lead as Head of Software Engineering, ADAS and Self Driving; and Chuck Russell will lead Vehicle Quality.
BUSINESS
skin Is Hiring An ECommerce Call Center Associate In New York, NY

Skin is seeking a passionate individual who loves to serve and assist Ecommerce customers by helping them find the right product, providing them with return authorizations, provide shipping updates and any problem solving needed to insure a great customer experience shopping through our Ecommerce portal. The position requires handling customer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Electric car with extension and expandable solar offers a glimpse of future RV life

A new electric solar car project with a living extension and expandable solar panels is giving us a glimpse into what the future might hold for RV/van life. Solar Team Eindhoven, a group of engineering students from the Technical University of Eindhoven (Netherlands), is probably the most famous team that has competed in the World Solar Challenge, a competition to create super-efficient solar cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Here's An Under-Followed Gem at a Fabulous Entry Level Price

Hooker Furniture ( (HOFT) ) is a top-five leader in household and office/home office furniture, headquartered in Martinsville, VaThe company has a solid long-term growth record as noted belowBetter still, it is totally debt-free, pays an almost 2.6% current yield and after last Friday's market sell-off, HOFT traded right at its year-to-date 2021 l...
MARKETS
Mountain Mail

$500.00 SIGN ON BONUS EMT

$500.00 SIGN ON BONUS EMT encouraged to apply! HRRMC is looking for CNA's / EMT's to join our team. We have PRN, Part Time and Full Time positions available. Shift differentials are available for PRN, evenings, nights and weekends. Pay range is $13.22 to $16.57 per hour, based on years of experience. Certification within 4 months of hire is required. Experience is preferred, but we will train the right candidate. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.
JOBS
8 Entry-Level Roles to Break Into the Technology Industry

8 Entry-Level Roles to Break Into the Technology Industry was originally published on The Muse, a great place to research companies and careers. Click here to search for great jobs and companies near you. Tech is an ever-changing field responsible for many of the newest innovations we use every day—making...
MADISON, NJ
US: Entry-Level Tesla Model 3/Y Delivery Time Extends To February

The estimated delivery time of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in the U.S. (for new orders) has been extended once again. According to the online design studio, the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) will be delivered in February 2022 (previously January), which is about five months from now. The Long Range and Performance versions are respectively December and November.
CARS
Google Data Analytics Certificate: 8 Courses Will Help Prepare Students for an Entry-Level Job in 6 Months

During the pandemic, Google launched a series of Career Certificates that will “prepare learners for an entry-level role in under six months.” The new career initiative includes certificates concentrating on Project Management and UX Design. And now also Data Analytics, a burgeoning field that focuses on “the collection, transformation, and organization of data in order to draw conclusions, make predictions, and drive informed decision making.”
EDUCATION

