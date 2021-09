Coming up almost 88 years after the prohibition of alcohol, there is a not-so-new plant fighting for the same freedom among the people. Across the nation there are sweeping calls for the legalization of cannabis. With over 70% of states having legalized medical marijuana and half of those decriminalizing it, there is a broad notion that it will soon be federal as well. With that idea in mind, it comes down to state politics to decide how they want to handle it in each state. Furthermore, it will be on state politicians and representatives to get it past the finish line to make this harmless substance federally legal.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO