Berger Commercial Realty’s Joe Byrnes, Keith Graves, John Forman Negotiate 47,000 SF Industrial Lease Deal
The tenant, Vessel FL Operations, LLC. (Reef Technology) is the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the United States, Canada, and has a growing presence in Europe. The company was attracted to Bridge Point 595’s central tri-county location as well as its proximity to the Florida Turnpike, I-595, I-95, I-75, and Sawgrass Expressway alongside its easy access to South Florida’s other major transportation arteries.cre-sources.com
Comments / 0