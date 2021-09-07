CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Berger Commercial Realty’s Joe Byrnes, Keith Graves, John Forman Negotiate 47,000 SF Industrial Lease Deal

cre-sources.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tenant, Vessel FL Operations, LLC. (Reef Technology) is the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the United States, Canada, and has a growing presence in Europe. The company was attracted to Bridge Point 595’s central tri-county location as well as its proximity to the Florida Turnpike, I-595, I-95, I-75, and Sawgrass Expressway alongside its easy access to South Florida’s other major transportation arteries.

cre-sources.com

Comments / 0

Related
cre-sources.com

Industry Veteran To Lead New BBX Capital Division

BBX Capital Real Estate announced the launch of its newest division, BBX Industrial, which will focus on identifying infill speculative and industrial build to suit opportunities in the State of Florida and opportunistically in other key logistics markets. The new division will be led by Mark G. Levy, who will...
crbjbizwire.com

Avison Young – Represents the Landlord in Leasing of 5,046 sf of Industrial Space

More successful lease assignments completed by Alan Bolduc, CCIM, SIOR, Courtney L. Marous, CCIM, Kathleen Isola, Ryan Young & Alex Irwin of Avison Young! The team represented LRC Leeds Holdings, LLC in the leasing of 5,046 sf of industrial space at World Trade Center® Charleston located 4500 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston, South Carolina, to Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services NA, Inc.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Florida Weekly

Sales and leasing news from RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial

Agents with RE/MAX Realty Group’s Commercial Division recently reported the following sales and leases. All transactions are in Fort Myers unless otherwise noted. ¦ De LaSalle Academy Way of Fort Myers Inc: 5.26 acres located at 8870- 8891 De LaSalle Academy Way, Fort Myers, for $1,175,000 to Viorel Toader. Michael J. Frye, CCIM and Coleen Frye, ACP with RE/MAX Realty Group, Commercial Division represented the transaction.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Miami#Port Everglades#Tri#Vessel Fl Operations#Llc#Reef Technology#Esfr#Maven Realty
Commercial Observer

Madison Realty Capital Lends $79M on LA Industrial and Flex Portfolio

Los Angeles-based developer Vella Group has secured $79.1 million in debt from Madison Realty Capital (MRC) on a portfolio of four industrial and flex buildings, along with one vacant development site, located in Los Angeles County, Commercial Observer has learned. The loan refinanced three flex and light industrial buildings and...
REAL ESTATE
OCRegister

The myriad steps to close a commercial real estate deal

Today, I focus my labor on the closing process in commercial real estate deals. After all, I’m penning this post before Labor Day weekend, so it proved prescient. Whether you rely on the rent generated or for the utility gained by your business as an investor or an occupant, you execute a similar process to become an owner. Let’s dive in, shall we?
ORANGE, CA
azbigmedia.com

Female-owned Arizona Land Ventures closes 1st land deal in Surprise

Arizona Land Ventures, a female-owned land investment and development company, closed on its first land acquisition deal on Aug. 25. Co-founders Jennifer Verma and Seema Patel purchased 50% interest in the 15-acre lot for $1.65 million. Verma and Patel seek to work with investors on identifying ways to diversify their...
SURPRISE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cre-sources.com

15-Parcel Opportunity Zone Assemblage In Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village Hits The Market

Marcus & Millichap has been awarded the listing for Flagler Village Land Assemblage, a prime development opportunity comprised of fifteen-parcels totaling 152,998 square feet, along N. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. The listing price is $30,848,000. Ronnie Issenberg and Gabriel Britti, senior managing directors, first vice president Ryan Shaw, and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cre-sources.com

Newmark Completes $60M Sale Of Multifamily Property The Summit at MetroWest for $59.5M

Newmark announced the sale and financing of The Summit at MetroWest, a 280-unit value-add garden asset located at 6500 W MetroWest Blvd in Orlando. The Milestone Group sold the property to Taurus Investment Holdings for $59.5 million. Newmark’s Senior Managing Director Scott Ramey and Associate Brad Downing represented the seller while Managing Directors Chris Caison and Josh Davis secured $48.1 million in bank financing for the transaction.
ORLANDO, FL
cre-sources.com

Blanca Commercial Real Estate

Has completed leases totaling 20,667 rentable square feet at The Main Las Olas, located at 201 E. Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The deals bring the 25-story, 387,402-square-foot “Class A” office community to over 50% leased following its November 2020 delivery, further evidencing the trends in flight to quality and a growing demand for Fort Lauderdale, and particularly the bustling Las Olas corridor.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
businessden.com

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate deals for 9.10.21

CP Group and Related Fund Management purchased the 31-story Granite Tower office building at 1099 18th St. in Denver for $203.5 million from KBS. Tim Richey, Jenny Knowlton, Chad Flynn, Charley Will and Alex Mulvihill of CBRE…
DENVER, CO
rebusinessonline.com

Stream Realty Partners Arranges 67,095 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has arranged a 67,095-square-foot industrial lease at North Quarter 35, a four-building, 645,000-square-foot development located in the Alliance submarket of Fort Worth. Seth Koschak, Forrest Cook and Brett Carlton of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, North Texas-based M2G Ventures, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was Prickly Pear Skin Care LLC.
FORT WORTH, TX
connectcre.com

Marx Realty Secures 8K-SF Office Lease at Herald Building in D.C.

New York-based owner, developer and manager of office, retail and multifamily properties Marx Realty has secured a 10-year office lease with CGCN Group for 8,000 square feet of space at the 6th floor at the Herald office building in D.C. Located at 1307 New York Ave., the property recently underwent...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Industrial Realty inks city to 427K sf lease at warehouse complex

The City of Chicago has closed one of the largest industrial lease transactions in the South Side this year, renewing a 427,000-square-foot lease at a Pullman industrial complex. Landlord Industrial Realty Group inked the city to the extension at 900 East 103rd Street, city records show. The complex is composed...
CHICAGO, IL
cre-sources.com

Amerant Bank Signs 10-Year Office Lease For 56,000 SF

As the office market in South Florida continues to rebound, Amerant Bank, N.A. signed a 10-year lease for a 56,494-square-foot office space in the Miramar Park of Commerce at 10500 Marks Way. Colliers’ Executive Managing Director Jonathan Kingsley and Managing Director Jarred Goodstein represented Sunbeam Development, the landlord, in the...
REAL ESTATE
dcvelocity.com

CT Realty 100% Pre-Leases New Irving TX Industrial Development

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX – September 7, 2021 – CT Realty has leased Stadium Logistics Center, a new Class A 329,358-square-foot industrial building, to Dallas-based Total Office Solutions, a longtime provider of office furniture, corporate relocations and facilities services that is consolidating and expanding its operations. CT executed a 10-year lease with the tenant prior to completion of the building, reflective of the high demand for supply chain distribution space amid spiking e-commerce sales nationwide.
FORT WORTH, TX
cre-sources.com

Berger Commercial Realty Negotiates Sale Of One Of The Last Remaining Industrial Zoned Parcels On Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach

Color Factory, Inc., represented by Severino Rodrigues with Genesis Commercial Group, Inc., paid $2,005,000 for the property, with plans to build a cabinetry fabrication facility. The price equates to nearly ±$1.2 million per acre. The deal closed August 3. “The price will support future industrial land sales for over $1.2...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
nyrej.com

Mavashev and Aminov of Alpha Realty negotiate $11.85 million

Brooklyn, NY Alpha Realty arranged the sale of a three-building package in Boerum Hill. The package included properties located at 348 Atlantic Ave., 336 State St., and 75 Hoyt St. Alpha Realty’s team of Lev Mavashev and Daniel Aminov negotiated the transaction representing both the buyer and the seller. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rebusinessonline.com

Goodman Signs 494,000 SF Industrial Lease at Sam Houston Distribution Center

HOUSTON — Goodman Manufacturing Co., a supplier of HVAC systems, has signed a 494,000-square-foot industrial lease to occupy more than half the space at Sam Houston Distribution Center, an 833,720-square-foot speculative development on the city’s northwest side. Seth Koschak of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Gammill, Darryl Noon, Jude Filippone and Carter Thurmond of Transwestern represented the landlord, a partnership between Transwestern Development Co. and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy