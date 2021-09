Francisco Lindor feels like there was some funny whistling business going on during his New York Mets’ series against the Yankees this weekend. Lindor crushed three home runs and drove in five runs in his Mets’ 7-6 win against the Yankees on Sunday night. He set off sparks after pretending to whistle while rounding the bases following his second home run. That preceded a response from Giancarlo Stanton, who homered in the seventh and then had words for Lindor near second base.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO