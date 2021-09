New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (COVID-19) has a chance to play in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, per head coach Robert Saleh. Crowder should be cleared to make his season debut for the Jets' home opener if he tests negative for the virus this week. Saleh indicated there is a test scheduled for Monday, which could allow Crowder to get in a full week of practice for Week 2. Keelan Cole (knee) also has a chance to return this week, and the return of both receivers should help the Jets' passing game as a whole.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO