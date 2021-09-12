CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals vs Titans: Week 1 NFL preview

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Derrick Henry vs Cardinals’ defense

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

If Arizona’s defense is looking for something to feel good about heading into this matchup, we found it Across his career, Derrick Henry’s worst stretch of football comes in September. He averages 4.96 ypc in his career but just 3.8 yards per rush in the first month. The month is the only thing the Cardinals should gain confidence from.

  • Arizona’s Front: The Cardinals made significant changes to their front seven this offseason, signing JJ Watt and drafting linebacker Zaven Collins. A 6-foot-4 linebacker who can plow through ballcarriers like a battering ram is a nice boost, but this defense allowed 4.6 ypc last season and surrendered six 110-yard games in the last seven weeks.
  • Rock and a Hard Place: The Cardinals vs Titans matchup will be our first look at what decision defensive coordinators make. Arizona is welcome to stack the box against Henry, but that means leaving its woeful secondary in a terrible spot against A.J. Brown and Julio. On the other hand, if the box is light, Henry might go for 200.

Advantage: Derrick Henry

NFL defense rankings: Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donald to feast in Week 1

DeAndre Hopkins vs Titans’ secondary

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy owners must watch the Cardinals vs Titans game. We’ve highlighted the matchups between Tennessee’s wide receivers and Arizona’s cornerbacks along with Henry against the defensive front. But it would be shameful to look past DeAndre Hopkins against Tennessee’s secondary.

The Titans did make an effort to improve this spring, signing Bud Dupree to bolster the pass rush and Janoris Jenkins to add a reliable coverage presence on the outside. Will it be enough? We have reason to think it might not come close.

  • Father Time is Calling: Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins has plenty of experience against elite wide receivers, but declining athleticism and a lack of size (5-foot-10) catch up eventually. Jenkins started falling off at the end of the year and could be taken to school by Hopkins.
  • Help Wanted: Arizona needed to find a No. 2 wide receiver this past offseason. After Hopkins averaged 12.85 ypc and9 95.6 yards per game in his first nine contests, defenses threw more attention his way. In his final seven games, he averaged 11.3 ypc and 78 yards per game. With AJ Green and Rondale Moore in town, bracketing Hopkins won’t be quite as easy.

Advantage: DeAndre Hopkins

Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

The bottom line: Easily one of the best Week 1 games on the schedule. Cardinals vs Titans will deliver plenty of highlights, a 40-plus yard touchdown and as many points as fans could hope for. If you’re looking for a defensive chess match, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

