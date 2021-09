While the Orioles having such a good farm system is excellent, prospects can sometimes get lost. It is hard to make a name for yourself in such a loaded farm system, especially when you don’t have the at-bats that some other prospects have had. In last week’s article about Jean Pinto, I discussed this issue, but now it is time to talk about a prospect that has in fact gotten some recognition on the top 30 list, Coby Mayo.