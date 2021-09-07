CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Council meetings should be convenient for all

By Jodi Frank
Westerly Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElected leaders have an important role. These public servants give their time and expertise to chair meetings, set agendas, and collaborate with others to develop budgets, policies, and procedures. What happens if meetings are scheduled when the duly elected president of a town council is unavailable in order to accommodate a town administrator who accepted the position knowing these meetings are normal? Is this consistent with the will of the people? Times and places should be conducive for the attendance of all elected members regardless of party or Political Action Committee. The town administrator serves at the pleasure of the council per the town charter. and should not dictate to the council when meetings are held. Scheduling by decree erodes local governance. Handling town business, not playing beat the clock so the town administrator doesn’t have to stay at a meeting past 6:30 p.m. is the role of the town council. It’s about time that council members stop party politics and set meetings by a clock and calendar that would be convenient for all, including the public, to attend!

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westerly Sun

Letter: Council president: The truth is on video

In a recent Letter to the Editor (“Carney’s assertions are just plain wrong,” Sept. 11), one of my fellow Charlestown councilors, Bonnie Van Slyke, attempted to refute facts presented in my letter titled, “Actions speak louder than words.” I stand by my statements, which are backed up by video recordings of Town Council meetings.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Westerly Sun

Letter: Hopkinton’s Hirst should follow his own advice

As the president of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance, I cannot ignore the baseless comments made recently by Mr. Scott Bill Hirst in the Westerly Sun (“Charlestown should put questions on agenda,” Sept. 9). Mr. Hirst must first heed his own counsel that “it is advisable to stay out of another town’s internal politics.”
CHARLESTOWN, RI
bizjournals

County approves sick leave proposal

Allegheny County Council on Tuesday evening approved a paid sick leave bill that had taken several twists and turns, including a veto following concerns about the legality of a previous vote. Council voted 15-0 to approve the bill. “It took a long time in getting here, but it was well...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Politics
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville City Council Candidate Questionnaire

Below is a candidate questionnaire for Charlottesville’s city council contenders — independent candidate Yas Washington and democrats Juandiego Wade and Brian Pinkston. Election Day is Nov. 2 and early voting begins Sep. 17. Other election information can be found at Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal. To learn more about other local and state candidates, see the Charlottesville Tomorrow Voter Guide.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
whmi.com

Howell Council Holds Off On Declaring State Of Emergency

The Howell City Council has decided to hold off again on possibly declaring a state of emergency to move to virtual meetings. A resolution originally put forward by Councilman Dr. Bob Ellis was again discussed during Monday night’s meeting. It would have the City declare a state of emergency so that Council and other public bodies like the planning commission and the library board could meet virtually if needed again as cases and hospitalizations continue to climb locally.
HOWELL, MI
max983.net

Bourbon Town Council to Meet Tonight

The Bourbon Town Council members will meet tonight where they will open a public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget. The council members will also address personnel issues concerning the vacancy in the water superintendent position and a position on the Board of Zoning Appeals. More discussion will be held on ongoing unsafe property issues, and two separate ordinances regarding variance fees and the removal of tree waste.
BOURBON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Ethics board clears council members

The Board of Ethics unanimously cleared five County Council members of wrongdoing Monday following two complaints on unrelated issues. Four council members — North Kona Councilman Holeka Inaba, Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas, South Kona/Ka‘u Councilwoman Maile David and Puna Councilman Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder —were found not to have violated any ethics policies when they voted not to confirm Dana Asis to the Leeward Planning Commission.
HILO, HI
Pittsburgh Business Times

Allegheny County Council to vote on sick leave bill Tuesday

Allegheny County Council is poised Tuesday evening to take up the latest version of the paid sick leave bill. It will be the council’s latest, but not first, swing at the legislation that would provide up to 40 hours a year of paid sick leave to employees of companies with 26 or more workers. The first attempt was passed by Allegheny County Council earlier this year but was vetoed by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald after the county solicitor brought up concerns about whether it could be challenged. The council narrowly failed to override the veto but Fitzgerald asked the Allegheny County Health Department to take up the issue, which it did in July.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
kmrskkok.com

City Council to Meet Tuesday

The Morris City Council will meet 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at the Morris Senior Center. On the agenda: a resolution approving an Urban Forest Management Plan for the City of Morris; a resolution accepting a bid for the 2021 6th Street Improvement Project; a resolution adopting an amended 2021 City Budget; and a recommendation for Eagles Ball Park Ditch Cleaning.
MORRIS, MN
Westerly Sun

Letter: Frank’s agenda bellyaching sour grapes

In her letter titled, “Council meetings should be convenient for all” (The Westerly Sun, Sept. 6), Ms. Jodi Frank rails about the town administrtator setting the time for the agenda meetings in Charlestown. Nothing is further from the truth! All official meetings in Charlestown are still set by a majority...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Antelope Valley Press

Council changes meetings to Wednesdays

PALMDALE — The City Council will switch to meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month, beginning on Oct. 20, after the Council unanimously approved a change to the city’s municipal code, on Tuesday. The switch from Tuesdays will be on a trial period, through February, unless the...
PALMDALE, CA
Killeen Daily Herald

Recent retiree honored at council meeting

Patricia “Trish” Dodge fought back tears Tuesday evening when she spoke after being recognized for her recent retirement after 25 years of service during a Copperas Cove city council workshop. “I just want to say I feel accomplished with the city, and I miss my PD family so much,” Dodge...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fortwright.com

Special Council Meeting

TO: All City Council Members and Interested Parties. The City of Fort Wright will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and potentially take action on an ordinance involving the adoption of the FY 21-22 Tax Rates and affiliated collection processes for both Real and Personal Property. No other business will be addressed during this special meeting.
FORT WRIGHT, KY
mukilteobeacon.com

Voters should reelect Harris to City Council | Letter to the Editor

Ted for Louis Harris to retain his Mukilteo Council seat – Position 1. He has proven (in his short time on the council), that he is a man with integrity and ethics who will continue to advocate for this community. I've had discussions with him about the planned apartment building...
ELECTIONS
Longview Daily News

Letter: Wean will bring change to Council

Angie Wean is running for Longview City Council, Position 6. She was born and raised in Longview, and will bring an intelligent, independent voice that will listen, learn, and represent our entire community. Angie has a successful business and communications background that will influence her purposeful, action-driven leadership on the...
LONGVIEW, WA
wiartonecho.com

Preparations to begin for in-person council meetings

BLUEWATER – A return to the council chambers may be in Bluewater’s near future. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Council meetings for the municipality have been held virtually and streamed online through YouTube since pandemic restrictions forced councillors out of the chambers in April 2020.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy