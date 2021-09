Led by air general Jacob Porteous, Casa Grande’s football Gauchos used a saturated bombing attack to overcome stubborn Maria Carrillo 49-35 Friday night in Santa Rosa. It is not hyperbole to say that Porteous, a senior who transferred a year ago from St. Vincent, had a game for the ages. The numbers testify loudly for themselves – 29 completions in 52 passing attempts for 647 yards and seven touchdowns. He could be excused two interceptions (one coming off a ball that deflected off a receiver). He had a quarterback rating of 124.0.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO