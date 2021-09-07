New Apple MagSafe charger for iPhone revealed in FCC filing
A Federal Communications Commission filing published Monday reveals an updated MagSafe charger for iPhone that could launch with an expected "iPhone 13" this fall. The filing, which includes reports relating to occupied bandwidth, radiated emissions and other regulated measurements, notes successful approval of a "magnetic charger" capable of delivering 15 watts of power to iPhone and 1 watt to AirPods.forums.appleinsider.com
