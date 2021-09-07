CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Apple MagSafe charger for iPhone revealed in FCC filing

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Federal Communications Commission filing published Monday reveals an updated MagSafe charger for iPhone that could launch with an expected "iPhone 13" this fall. The filing, which includes reports relating to occupied bandwidth, radiated emissions and other regulated measurements, notes successful approval of a "magnetic charger" capable of delivering 15 watts of power to iPhone and 1 watt to AirPods.

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Apple launching new iPhones on Tuesday

Apple Inc. will hold its biggest product launch of the year on Tuesday. That's when the company is set to unveil its latest line of iPhones and other products ahead of a critical holiday season. The presentation will be at 8 a.m. and will be held virtually due to the...
BUSINESS
CNET

All the iPhone 13 release date clues: Apple could reveal its new flagship in just a few weeks

Don't get too excited, but we may have a guess for the iPhone 13 release date. After sorting through all the clues and rumors, we expect Apple's next iPhone, said to be called the iPhone 13, to arrive in the next few weeks for the tech giant's fall event alongside the Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3. But, keep in mind that we've haven't heard any official details from Apple yet.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Iphone 12#A2548#Ul Verification Services
marketresearchtelecast.com

The new iPhone 13 Pro Max case will be compatible with the MagSafe

Mobile phone users know how important it is to have the phone protected by a case. There are those that with a simple piece of silicone manage to avoid friction on the back, others prefer the book type that give extra coverage to the front and there are those that provide extra shielding against falls and shocks. But today we have to talk about the Apple officials since they have been leaked the new models of silicone cases compatible with the MagSafe of the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Do you typically purchase insurance when you buy a new phone?

We've all seen how the prices of the best Android phones have continued to rise over the past several years, while at the same time, the construction of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have become ever more complex. Therefore, it stands to reason that more and more consumers might want to protect their investments however they can.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple reveals launch date for iPhone 13 in China

We reported yesterday that the iPhone 13 series will be announced on September 14 at a global event that will be live-streamed. Apple has now revealed the date the new phones will launch in China. The iPhone 13 series will be unveiled in China on Wednesday, September 15, a day...
CELL PHONES
Macdaily News

Leaked video reveals ‘iPhone 13 Pro Max’ silicone MagSafe cases

A new video purporting to show official Apple silicone cases for the “iPhone 13 Pro Max” appears to corroborate the “‌iPhone 13‌” naming convention for the 2021 iPhone lineup. Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:. Originally shared online last week by Twitter account @PinkDon1, the video shows a batch of silicone cases...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
FCC
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 — new MagSafe charger just spotted at FCC

We could be just days away from the iPhone 13 being revealed, and no doubt when it comes, there will be new iPhone 13 accessories joining it. And we may have just had a glimpse of one of these peripherals. What looks to be a new version of the Apple...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Samsung's 90Hz OLED panels could be bound for MacBook Pro

Apple display supplier Samsung Display on Wednesday announced a start to mass production of 90Hz laptop OLED panels, a major advancement that could find its way into Apple's MacBook Pro range. While Samsung Display does not specify what panel dimensions are being cut from its 90Hz OLED mother glass, the...
COMPUTERS
whathifi.com

Apple confirms four new iPhone handsets in patent filing

Apple has confirmed four new iPhone models in a patent filing, widely believed to be the iPhone 13 family. The updated FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing for its MagSafe charger – spotted by MacRumors – mentions four as-yet-unannounced "New iPhone" items, while also referring to those in the iPhone 12 range as "legacy devices", suggesting they will soon be replaced.
CELL PHONES
Popular Mechanics

10 Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone

Maybe the coolest new feature to appear in the iPhone 12 is MagSafe, a magnetic power transfer system that allows you to attach peripheral devices and wirelessly charge your phone. (The name “MagSafe” is recycled from the Mac charging standard that was replaced by USB-C in 2019.) Apple has released...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Last-minute iPhone 13 analyst predictions include ProMotion, 1TB option

Apple will introduce ProMotion displays and a 1TB storage option to the iPhone 13 Pro, according to TrendForce's last-minute predictions for Apple's imminent smartphone refresh. Apple is just over an hour away from potentially launching its iPhone 13 lineup at its "California Streaming" event, but there's still time for predictions...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's new iPhone MagSafe wallet adds Find My support

During its California Streaming event, Apple announced a new version of its popular leather MagSafe wallet, this time with Find My support built in. The leather wallet magnetically connects to the back of iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 via MagSafe. With the original version, it would vibrate when removed, but otherwise offered no way to keep track of the device once it left your phone.
TECHNOLOGY
gamepolar.com

Apple Pronounces New MagSafe Pockets With Discover My Integration for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

At this time, Apple took middle stage to announce the brand new iPhone 13 sequence, Apple Watch Collection 7, iPad mini 6, and much more. The corporate additionally launched a brand new model of the MagSafe Pockets which now comes with assist for Discover My community and 5 new shade choices to select from. Scroll right down to learn extra particulars on the matter.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy