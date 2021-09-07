CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter-Turned-State Senator Fights For Local Journalism

illinoisnewsroom.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. JB Pritzker signed a bill late last month to address what he called “local news deserts” in Illinois. The legislation’s goal is to ensure local journalism survives in Illinois’ small towns and mid-sized cities. State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, a former TV reporter and anchor for 25 years, says...

