CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crookston, MN

UMN Crookston Men's Golf picked 10th in NSIC preseason poll, Women's Golf picked 13th

Crookston Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota Crookston men's golf team was recently picked to finish 10th in the NSIC Preseason Men's Golf Coaches' Poll. Winona State University was picked to finish first with four first-place votes and 71 points, while Bemidji State University was selected second with two first-place votes and 64 points. Matthew Chandler of Winona State was named the NSIC Preseason Golfer of the Year.

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alberta, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Esko, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Crookston, MN
Sports
City
Crookston, MN
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana University#Nsic#Umn Crookston Men S Golf#Women S Golf#Winona State University#Bemidji State University#The Golden Eagles#The Golfer To Watch#Golden Eagle#The Preseason Golfer Of
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy