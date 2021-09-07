UMN Crookston Men's Golf picked 10th in NSIC preseason poll, Women's Golf picked 13th
The University of Minnesota Crookston men's golf team was recently picked to finish 10th in the NSIC Preseason Men's Golf Coaches' Poll. Winona State University was picked to finish first with four first-place votes and 71 points, while Bemidji State University was selected second with two first-place votes and 64 points. Matthew Chandler of Winona State was named the NSIC Preseason Golfer of the Year.www.crookstontimes.com
