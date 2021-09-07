CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Recaps of Area Football Games from Friday as Area Teams went 5-4 in Week 2

By Jeff Blankman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuemper rebounded from Week 1 with an impressive performance, dominating the 2nd half and pitching their first shut out of the season. The defense had 4 interceptions and Kuemper scored 13 points off those turnovers. Kuemper allowed only 123 yards for the game and held Caden Anderson to 5-18 passing, he started the game connecting on four of his first five passes. The Knights led 7-0 at half, outscoring Atlantic 27-0 in the 2nd half.

