Gwinnett County, GA

Labor Day weekend wrapup: Drowning and other incidents on Lake Lanier

By Nick Watson
The Times
 9 days ago
A man who likely had a medical episode drowned Sunday in Lake Lanier near a Buford park, according to authorities.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens were notified about 8:30 a.m. Monday regarding the man found floating near East Bank Park.

DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said the body was recovered by Gwinnett County Fire and identified Tuesday, Sept. 7, as Dinesh Thakorbhai Patel, 67, of Suwanee.

“The preliminary investigation from the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner indicates the man likely having a medical episode and then falling into water and drowning last evening,” McKinnon wrote in an email.

Lake Lanier had the same number of BUI arrests — six — as there were in the 2020 Labor Day weekend.

DNR also responded about 7 p.m. Monday to a boating incident near Van Pugh Park off of Gaines Ferry Road.

McKinnon said a 45-year-old man was ejected from his personal watercraft when he hit a large wake.

DNR officials said the man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for treatment of a shoulder injury.

