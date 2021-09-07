Disney Is Making a ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel
It may not have set the world on fire from a box-office perspective, at least at first, but Disney is apparently pleased with the performance of its most recent blockbuster, Jungle Cruise. The film, based on the long-running Disneyland attraction, opened in late July and has continued to draw in audiences all through August. Last weekend, it crossed $100 million in ticket sales in the U.S. (It’s grossed another $87 million overseas.)943litefm.com
