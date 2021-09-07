Disney Is Making a ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel

Jungle Cruise, Disney’s latest fantasy adventure film, can be described in many different terms. If you’ve had a chance to watch it, then you know it is entertaining. It’s filled with humor and fun scenes. They all come together to deliver everything you desire in a Disney movie. It fits into the addition to the top-grossing films by Dwayne Johnson. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson meet a villain who stands in the way of their adventure as they plan on a cruise into the unknown. We think it’s time Brendan Fraser got a role as a villain in Jungle Cruise 2. And no, he’s no random choice. There are crucial reasons as to why he deserves this chance to play the villain. His past and present career experience indicates Brendan’s potential and why this role is a perfect match!

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO