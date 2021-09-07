CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Is Making a ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel

By Matt Singer
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may not have set the world on fire from a box-office perspective, at least at first, but Disney is apparently pleased with the performance of its most recent blockbuster, Jungle Cruise. The film, based on the long-running Disneyland attraction, opened in late July and has continued to draw in audiences all through August. Last weekend, it crossed $100 million in ticket sales in the U.S. (It’s grossed another $87 million overseas.)

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Expendables’ Sequels Announced, Lashanna Lynch Joins ‘Woman King’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Another Jungle Cruise: It’s been a big week for Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The new adventure movie, which is based on the theme park attraction of the same name, crossed the $100 million mark at the box office domestically over the weekend. And on Tuesday, it debuted on VOD platforms, including Vudu, to purchase digitally. Last, but certainly not least, a sequel was announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will return for Jungle Cruise 2. The follow-up will be scripted by Michael Green, who co-wrote the first movie, while Jaume Collet-Serra is reportedly expected to return to direct.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Alita: Battle Angel director is trying to butter up Disney for a sequel

Robert Rodriguez, the director of Alita: Battle Angel, hasn’t given up hope on an Alita sequel just yet. In an interview with The Nerdy Basement, Rodriguez joked that he was hoping his recent work on the Star Wars spin-offs The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett would earn him brownie points with Disney – the studio that now owns the action movie’s big-screen rights.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jungle Cruise 2 Announcement Has The Rock Celebrating a New Disney Franchise

Following recent reports that a Jungle Cruise sequel is already in development, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has now taken to social media to confirm and celebrate the news. While the first installment in what is sure to be an ongoing franchise was released only recently, the response from audiences practically made Jungle Cruise 2 a cinematic inevitability, and clearly Johnson cannot wait to return to the fantastical world alongside Emily Blunt.
MOVIES
studybreaks.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Is Perfect for Dwayne Johnson — And That’s the Problem

This new Disney film is as entertaining as it is well-made, but for The Rock, it’s far from original. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s newest film, “Jungle Cruise,” has graced Disney+ and theaters over the past few weeks and it’s been a project of interest for cinephiles everywhere. Standing on its own, the piece definitely shows promise. With a dazzling all-star cast that includes Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, the film was meant to impress. Having garnered around $175 million in the box office, globally, it’s very clear that it accomplished that goal. However, in the grander scope of The Rock’s many acting credits, the film appears to be quite static.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
IndieWire

‘Jungle Cruise’ Adds New Platforms as Evidence Suggests PVOD Marketing Lifts All Ships

On a Labor Day weekend when “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” exploded to a record $90 million initial four- day gross, Disney also expanded Premium VOD platforms for its $100 million-plus box office “Jungle Cruise” ($29.99). As with other PVOD titles, it’s making a strong debut on multiple charts after an initial Disney+ home exclusive. “Jungle Cruise” leads at Vudu, which favors higher-priced titles with its revenue tally. Among transactional charts, iTunes has it as #3, with GooglePlay placing it at #5. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (Lionsgate/$5.99) repeats at #1 at both iTunes and Google, and at #5...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Tom Cruise Action Movie Sequel Releases Delayed By Paramount

The release dates for Tom Cruise‘s upcoming action sequels, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, have been delayed by Paramount again due to concerns regarding the delta variant. The sequel to Top Gun has been a long time in the making. Since 1986, we’ve been waiting to see the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Considering A Sequel To The Little Mermaid

When news broke in 2016 that a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was to be made, fans were ecstatic at the mere idea of it. While it’s been a long journey to get there, the movie is set to release in the near future with Halle Bailey to star as Ariel.
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

Disney Announces Four New Marvel Movies

Walt Disney Studios has released one of its periodic updates of its entire upcoming movie lineup. Among the many titles — including the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel with Harrison Ford, four different Avatar sequels all directed by James Cameron, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, and several other untitled Star Wars projects through 2028 — there are four more Marvel movies now added to the company’s 2024 plans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Jungle Cruise
TVOvermind

Why Brendan Fraser Should Be a Villain in Jungle Cruise 2

Jungle Cruise, Disney’s latest fantasy adventure film, can be described in many different terms. If you’ve had a chance to watch it, then you know it is entertaining. It’s filled with humor and fun scenes. They all come together to deliver everything you desire in a Disney movie. It fits into the addition to the top-grossing films by Dwayne Johnson. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson meet a villain who stands in the way of their adventure as they plan on a cruise into the unknown. We think it’s time Brendan Fraser got a role as a villain in Jungle Cruise 2. And no, he’s no random choice. There are crucial reasons as to why he deserves this chance to play the villain. His past and present career experience indicates Brendan’s potential and why this role is a perfect match!
MOVIES
thebannercsi.com

“Enchanted” Sequel Set to be Released on Disney Plus

Walt Disney Studios reveals all the details to the Enchanted sequel titled, “Disenchanted”. In 2007, Disney’s “Enchanted” made its debut at the London Theater and was well-received by the public. What made this movie unique was that it was both an homage to numerous Walt Disney animated films such as, “Cinderella,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Snow White,” and the movie was a satirical adaptation of Disney’s films.
MOVIES
IGN

Jungle Cruise India Release Date Announced

Disney’s Jungle Cruise had released in the US back in July 2021. The movie is finally releasing in Indian theaters later this month. Jungle Cruise will be releasing in Indian theaters on September 24 in four languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Inspired by the popular Disneyland ride, Jungle Cruise is adventurous journey down the Amazon with skipper Frank Wolff and researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and it stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. Jungle Cruise has already earned over $100 million at the US box office.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Disneyland
theflucobeat.com

Jungle Cruise is an Exciting Ride

Snakes, rapid water, scary guys with swords, all on a cruise ship. What could go wrong?. Jungle Cruise is an action-packed comedy with a bunch of humor both for parents and kids. The cast for this movie is absolutely amazing. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays Frank, a funny captain of...
MOVIES
moviehole.net

New Trailer, Poster for Disney+’s Hawkeye

“This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow.”. Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released the first trailer and poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” Series

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer and poster for their “Hawkeye” series which is set to start streaming exclusively on Disney+ from November 24th. In the series set in post-blip New York City, former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

Black Adam’s Pierce Brosnan Hypes Up The Justice Society In Dwayne Johnson’s Movie

The Justice League may be DC Comics’ most famous superhero team, but it wasn’t the first group of crimefighters to form in this corner of superhero publishing history. That honor belongs to the Justice Society of America, which debuted in Winter 1940-1941’s All-Star Comics #3, and in recent years the team has been getting a lot more attention outside of comics, most notably on The CW series Stargirl. Now the JSA will finally make its theatrical debut in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie, and Pierce Brosnan, who plays one of the team’s key members, recently took the time to hype up their upcoming appearance.
MOVIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy