I hate to say it but I think he’s guilty. I just hope he can prove that it’s consensual. Re: Who honestly believes that Watson is guilty or innocent?. He's guilty of being a massive idiot without a doubt and possibly a perv too. He may end up surpassing Martavis as the biggest moron to go from Clemson to the upper levels of the NFL, only to pi55 it all away because of incredibly poor judgement. Why #### you would ever visit 2 dozen (or whatever) different female masseuses for a massage and/or the "Henry Lee" when you are this high profile of a person is amazingly stupid. Unfortunately for him, he was at odds with his team, so they more than likely helped the "investigation" along. Rothlesberger pulled some pretty shady/more criminal crap and he totally skated. The difference is that the Steelers WANTED him to survive. RObert Kraft is an NFL owner, so he got to skate too. DeShaun was expendable to the Texans. He overplayed his hand and here he sits.