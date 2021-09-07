CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Re: Who honestly believes that Watson is guilty or innocent?

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

I hate to say it but I think he’s guilty. I just hope he can prove that it’s consensual. Re: Who honestly believes that Watson is guilty or innocent?. He's guilty of being a massive idiot without a doubt and possibly a perv too. He may end up surpassing Martavis as the biggest moron to go from Clemson to the upper levels of the NFL, only to pi55 it all away because of incredibly poor judgement. Why #### you would ever visit 2 dozen (or whatever) different female masseuses for a massage and/or the "Henry Lee" when you are this high profile of a person is amazingly stupid. Unfortunately for him, he was at odds with his team, so they more than likely helped the "investigation" along. Rothlesberger pulled some pretty shady/more criminal crap and he totally skated. The difference is that the Steelers WANTED him to survive. RObert Kraft is an NFL owner, so he got to skate too. DeShaun was expendable to the Texans. He overplayed his hand and here he sits.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Clemson#Texans
thecomeback.com

Von Miller’s comments to Teddy Bridgewater raise some eyebrows

Von Miller knows the importance of a dependable quarterback when it comes to the Denver Broncos’ success. The All-Pro linebacker played with Peyton Manning during the years when the Broncos were among the best teams in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2015. He also knows that ever since Manning retired, the Broncos have struggled to find a consistent leader at the quarterback spot and haven’t returned to the playoffs since.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Who Really Wants Deshaun Watson?

Doug Gottlieb doubts any NFL team is avidly pursuing Deshaun Watson despite reports that the Dolphins are interested. Doug reminds us to take a look at who benefits from these kinds of rumors and it seems obvious that, in this case, it’s the Texans. Doug wouldn’t be at all surprised to find that it was the Texans who leaked these rumors in order to make their controversial quarterback seem more desirable in the hopes that they can get more for him in any possible trade down the line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

More Details Emerge From The Situation With The Saints

The Saints’ Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers could be in jeopardy. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning that a “handful of offensive coaches” on the Saints’ staff have tested positive. The good news is that a source in New Orleans told Schefter the Saints will “be just...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Josh Gordon News

It looks like free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon could be returning to the NFL soon after completing his mandatory league-approved sanctioned treatment program. By now, Gordon’s issues are well-documented. He’s been suspended multiple times throughout his career due to violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy and did not play in 2020. In fact, he’s only appeared in 33 games since his breakout 2013 season.
NFL
BET

NFL Will Play Black National Anthem In Pregame Ceremonies Games This Season

A controversial campaign initiated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to protest racial injustice and police brutality continues to bear fruit. According to The New York Times, the NFL will continue to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known widely as the Black national anthem, before games during the 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Devastating Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys got a crushing blow to their pass rush in practice today. Star linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot today and is out indefinitely. The two-time Pro Bowler had gone four straight years without missing a game after missing 16 games in his first three seasons. Now we can only guess how long it will be until he returns – if he returns at all this season.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler Has His Marching Orders

In February, onlookers of the Minnesota Vikings were riding on high on the future of the cornerback position based on 2020 rookie output. Jeff Gladney showed grit during his maiden voyage, displaying a knack for tackling and overall room to mature. Months later, the 1st-Round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft was released after Gladney was indicted for an assault charge in Texas. He might play in the NFL again down the road; he might go to prison if convicted.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Adding Veteran Running Back To Active Roster

The Baltimore Ravens have made several changes to their backfield over the past few weeks due to injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. On Thursday morning, the team made yet another move at running back. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens have signed veteran running...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Announce Injury News For RB Josh Jacobs

Despite being under the weather on Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suited up for his team and turned in a gutsy performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Jacobs, who was downgraded to questionable just a day before kickoff, had 10 carries for 34 rushing yards and two...
NFL
Fox News

Rep. Donalds on 'Hannity': Bill Maher is right, there should be one national anthem before NFL games

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told "Hannity" on Monday that he "agrees" with HBO host Bill Maher that there should be one national anthem played before NFL games. "I never thought I would agree with Bill Maher but I actually do," Donalds said, adding there is "just one national anthem that all Americans stand and sing to, especially when somebody is doing it in a fantastic way."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy