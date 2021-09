I wasn't a big fan of Westerns until I got a little older. Until I began to long for the simple things in life. Sure, movies in the genre tend to romanticize what it was like to live in those days, but if you've ever longed for the days of cooking over a fire, and the company of your trusty steed, then perhaps the Tack Shed Airbnb in McGregor, Iowa might just be the right fit for you. Because this place is right out of the Old West!

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO