There are quite a few Internet services today advertising absolute privacy from both hackers and government agencies, such as Signal for messaging. After Lavabit’s controversial shutdown, ProtonMail rose up to become the advertised email service of choice for privacy-minded users, especially those with secrets to keep. Sometimes, however, those secrets may run afoul of certain countries’ laws, which often leads to email service providers handing over data to identify users under investigation. While ProtonMail advertised privacy and security against such actions, it was apparently forced to cave in to such legal demands, leading to the arrest of climate change activists in France.

