The ‘Murdaugh Murders’ saga – set in the steamy, seedy South Carolina Lowcountry – was already well on its way to becoming one of America’s most riveting true crime dramas. And that was before its leading actor sustained a mysterious gunshot wound Saturday afternoon on the side of a rural road in Hampton county, S.C. – just a few miles from the hunting property where his wife and youngest son were brutally murdered three months ago.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO