AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar offered little to excite investors through Wednesday maintaining a narrow trading handle in what was a largely lacklustre trading session. The AUD shifted toward intraday lows at 0.7305 through the domestic session as Tuesday’s risk aversion permeated sentiment early. Concerns another COVID-19 outbreak in China could again derail hopes for a recovery in economic growth escalated amid a slew of negative headlines emerging from Fujian province. The reintroduction of widespread lockdowns and restrictions are expected to dampen activity in September, compounding softer than expected data performance through August. The AUD did manage to find some momentum overnight as the US dollar weakened across the board. Extending to intraday highs at 0.7335 the AUD has tracked sideways through the last few hours buying 0.7331 at the time of writing.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO