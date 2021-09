The West Texas B to Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session to break above the $72.50 level but looks as if it is ready to continue going even higher. We may get a short-term pullback, but at this point in time any short-term pullback will be thought of as value. The neutral candlestick from the trading session on Tuesday could offer a little bit of a floor, and it is obvious that we have broken out significantly to the upside. Furthermore, the market has the added benefit of larger demand for heating as well, as natural gas markets have gone off the rails.

