A Crescent Park Village toddler was found dead Thursday evening after being left in a vehicle all for about 10 hours according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at the 8100 block of Barnes Ridge Lane in southwest Houston. According to Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide division, the mother of the toddler had three children — ages 5, 3, and 1— who she was dropping off at day care this morning. Beall said that the 5-year-old and 3-year-old were dropped off but the mother left the 1-year-old in the vehicle and returned home to go about her daily activities.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO