Satanic Temple to fight Texas abortion law, cites religious freedom

By Bridget Spencer
fox4news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The Satanic Temple said they have a strategy for women to access the abortion drug. Take it, as part of religious expression. The founder describes them as a nontheistic religious group. "By nontheistic we mean we don't worship a literal deity. We view Satan as a metaphorical construct as the ultimate rebel against tyranny," said Lucien Greaves, founder.

