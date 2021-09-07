CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

While Red Sox roster remains a shapeshifter, team holds on to postseason spot

By Alex Speier
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe baseball season has moved beyond the realm of the rational into games that inspire ecstasy, madness, and agony — sometimes all at once. Welcome to September contention in the middle of a pandemic, a phenomenon both mesmerizing and bewildering. With a roster that is reshaped into semi-recognizable form every day by players being added to and returning from the COVID-19-related injured list, the Red Sox are defying logic by maintaining their hold on a postseason spot yet confounding with their inability to secure it decisively.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Throw of the Year: Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Wins Against His Former Team

The Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe had the type of performance that Red Sox legends are made of on Wednesday night. In a recently published article in Yahoo Sports, the outfielder for the Boston Red Sox made the throw of the year - and perhaps the decade to help his club beat his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. In one hop, he went from a step in front of the warning track in center to third base. Joey Wendle, the Rays' infielder, couldn't have predicted when his fly ball went past center fielder Danny Santana.
MLB
FanSided

White Sox: Tony La Russa makes strong comments after win

The Chicago White Sox played a big series against the Boston Red Sox this past weekend. They took two of three from them and they were all close one-run games. Now, they will go into this week with the magic number at nine. It has been a lot of fun to watch the stars on this team grow together. It has also been fun to watch less likely contributors help them win games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Taylor Motter
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Yairo Muñoz
Person
Nelson Cruz
CBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Giants take back NL West lead; Red Sox closing in on Yankees

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox On Deck Podcast Episode 25: Roster Chaos

We are back for Episode 25 of the Red Sox On Deck Podcast, your go-to source for everything prospects on the Over the Monster Podcast Network. Shelly and Bob opened this episode listing all of the transactions from the last 10 days, in a stretch unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Add September 1 roster expansions to the mix, and there were a lot of names to talk about. Reynal Espinal and Jack Lopez made their major league debuts, as well as Brad Peacock and Stephen Gonsalves making their unceremonious Red Sox debuts.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shapeshifter#Covid 19 Related#The Red Sox#Rays#Fenway#Triple A Worcester
Over the Monster

Red Sox vs. Indians lineups: Can’t hold them back

The Red Sox can win their third straight game to start September when they return to Fenway Park tonight to face the Indians behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:10 p.m., NESN). What a difference two days makes, Wednesday’s win over the Rays stopped another round of bleeding with a late surge, while yesterday’s victory was a thing of beauty from start to finish. When Garrett Richards is closing out games with flair, it’s sure possible a #TurningPoint has been passed.
MLB
Daily News Of Newburyport

When can Red Sox infected players return? What we know about team's COVID timeline

The Boston Red Sox are experiencing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in baseball this year, and it’s happening at the worst possible time. There is only about a month left in the regular season and over the past week the team has lost eight players to either positive tests or close contacts.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sun-Journal

Red Sox outbreak a reminder that COVID-19 could affect teams in October

BOSTON — A few hours before the Boston Red Sox played their first game of a crucial September homestand Friday night, with a chilly breeze offering a reminder of the proximity of October, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom stood in the stands a dozen rows above the field, mask on, phone out. A few seats and a safe distance away sat trainer Brad Pearson, also hunched over his phone, as if waiting for news.
MLB
Over the Monster

The Red Sox just need to hold serve for this stretch

The Red Sox haven’t completely tanked over the last six weeks, in large part thanks to a strong run against subpar competition to even things out and allow them to maintain their position in the postseason race. But this period has featured a lot of losses, and more specifically it has featured a disproportionate number of losses that cause us to reflexively refer to it as the worst loss of the season. Granted, a lot of that is surely tied up in recency bias, as we are only human, but I don’t think that’s the case with Monday. That was a truly horrific game, and “worst loss of the season” seems like a perfectly cromulent description of the afternoon.
MLB
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez catching for Red Sox Monday

The Boston Red Sox listed Christian Vazquez as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Vazquez will handle catching duties for the Red Sox Monday while Kevin Plawecki takes the evening off. Vazquez will bat eighth in the Red Sox' rotation. Our models project Vazquez for 7.7...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy