While Red Sox roster remains a shapeshifter, team holds on to postseason spot

The Red Sox haven’t completely tanked over the last six weeks, in large part thanks to a strong run against subpar competition to even things out and allow them to maintain their position in the postseason race. But this period has featured a lot of losses, and more specifically it has featured a disproportionate number of losses that cause us to reflexively refer to it as the worst loss of the season. Granted, a lot of that is surely tied up in recency bias, as we are only human, but I don’t think that’s the case with Monday. That was a truly horrific game, and “worst loss of the season” seems like a perfectly cromulent description of the afternoon.

