MARSHALL — The Marshall boys soccer team defeated New Ulm 3-1 on Tuesday. Marshall jumped out to an early lead when Elijah Bader found the back of the net with 32 minutes left in the first half. MHS would later add two more goals in the first half while New Ulm also scored in the frame to make it 3-1 at halftime, which held the rest of the way.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO