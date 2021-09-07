Betting Against the Spread Week 1

Week 1 of the regular season is exciting for a lot of reasons. For someone who thinks about fantasy defenses a lot (which is just a weird way to say “someone who thinks about QB performance a lot”), it’s an opportunity to start to answer a lot of questions. Football has a tradition of tiny sample sizes, and one game is as tiny as it gets, but one game is infinitely more than zero. We learned that none of the rookie QBs are scary. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, and Zach Wilson all stay in the category of “rookies I’m willing to target until they improve.” We learned that the Lions were holding Matthew Stafford back, and a better situation in Los Angeles is exactly what he needed. We learned that something is up in Green Bay – we don’t know how this story will end, but Aaron Rodgers might be terrible, he might bounce back, and he might get benched for Jordan Love. We learned that something is wrong with Tennesee’s offensive line, despite the same personnel that was dominant last year. All of these things could change, but this information makes projecting Week 2 defenses dramatically easier than Week 1.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO