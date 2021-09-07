CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Another Hot & Hazy Day Tomorrow

By Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
 9 days ago

Mostly clear tonight however smoke and haze continue to be a problem for the Yakima Valley. Overnight lows in the mid to upper ‘50s. Tomorrow hot & hazy high temperatures in the upper ‘80s to low ‘90s. Wednesday there is a chance of showers in the Cascades and possibly a little rain for Yakima otherwise Sunny and hazy with highs in the upper’80s and low ‘90s. Temperatures drop back in to the mid to upper ‘80s Thursday with breezy-gusty winds.

