Another Hot & Hazy Day Tomorrow

Mostly clear tonight however smoke and haze continue to be a problem for the Yakima Valley. Overnight lows in the mid to upper ‘50s. Tomorrow hot & hazy high temperatures in the upper ‘80s to low ‘90s. Wednesday there is a chance of showers in the Cascades and possibly a little rain for Yakima otherwise Sunny and hazy with highs in the upper’80s and low ‘90s. Temperatures drop back in to the mid to upper ‘80s Thursday with breezy-gusty winds.