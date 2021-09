The San Francisco Giants close out this three game series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon, hoping to get a sweep. Taking the mound for the Giants is Anthony DeSclafani, who enters today’s game with a 3.24 ERA, 3.82 FIP, with 132 strikeouts to 39 walks in 141 innings pitched. DeSclafani’s last start was one of his better starts of the season, leading the Giants to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. DeSclafani allowed only two hits, zero runs, three walks and struck out five in six innings of work.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO