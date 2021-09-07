Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market to witness the Highest Growth by 2026
According to the new market research report on the "Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market by Type (Fixed CMM, Portable CMM), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Machinery, Energy & Power, Electronics, Medical), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the CMM market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market growing use of 3D data in modeling and analytical applications, increasing R&D spending on developing metrology products, and thriving automotive sector.www.thedallasnews.net
Comments / 0