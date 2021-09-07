CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market to witness the Highest Growth by 2026

 9 days ago

According to the new market research report on the "Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market by Type (Fixed CMM, Portable CMM), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Machinery, Energy & Power, Electronics, Medical), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the CMM market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market growing use of 3D data in modeling and analytical applications, increasing R&D spending on developing metrology products, and thriving automotive sector.

