Study: ‘Reappraisal’ can ease anxiety, depression amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mental health challenges are rarely easy to navigate. In recent years, society has come a long way to destigmatize conditions like depression and anxiety. However, diagnostic challenges, efficacy, and patient compliance still remain some of the biggest hurdles for both patient and provider. Fortunately, there's a great deal of hope as medication options improve and increased awareness empowers patients to seek the support and treatment they need to get healthy. If you suspect you're having difficulty with anxiety or depression, you're not alone. According to the CDC, between 2015-2018, 13.2% of Americans over the age of 18 used antidepressants and in 2018, 7.2% of adults reported a major depressive episode. Additionally, climbing anxiety rates could be the reason why 12.6% of American adults were prescribed benzodiazepines, a potent anti-anxiety medication (via American Psychiatric Association). When planning your mental health strategy, there are important distinctions between these two pharmaceutical treatment options you'll likely want to discuss with your doctor.
