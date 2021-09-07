CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Study: ‘Reappraisal’ can ease anxiety, depression amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Chris Williams
fox29.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study suggests that adopting a new perspective about the COVID-19 pandemic can lift a person out of anxiety and negative emotions brought on by the global crisis. "The COVID-19 pandemic has increased negative emotions and decreased positive emotions globally," the study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, said. "Left unchecked, these emotional changes might have a wide array of adverse impacts."

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Do I Have ADHD? 8 Subtle Signs in Adults

Do you think you might have ADHD, but aren’t quite sure? Sometimes, the signs are more subtle than you’d think. If you’ve ever wondered whether you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you’re not alone. When many people hear the term “ADHD,” they often think of how it presents in...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Covid 19#Anxiety#Nature Human Behaviour
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Mental Health Professionals Avoid Diagnosing Borderline Personality Disorder?

Mental health providers can be reluctant to diagnose BPD and other personality disorders due to diagnosis criteria, insurance, and stigma. Not diagnosing BPD, where appropriate, can adversely affect treatment. Traits of BPD can be communicated without formally diagnosing the full personality disorder. Many mental health professionals are reluctant to diagnose...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

The Connection Between Fatigue and Mental Health

Fatigue is a common and often debilitating symptom with a variety of causes. Because fatigue can be related to so many different ills it is important to rule out other diseases or conditions before diagnosing someone with Fatigue Syndrome. Fortunately, the vast majority of people who suffer from fatigue ultimately...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthdigest.com

The Big Difference Between Antidepressants And Anti-Anxiety Medication

Mental health challenges are rarely easy to navigate. In recent years, society has come a long way to destigmatize conditions like depression and anxiety. However, diagnostic challenges, efficacy, and patient compliance still remain some of the biggest hurdles for both patient and provider. Fortunately, there's a great deal of hope as medication options improve and increased awareness empowers patients to seek the support and treatment they need to get healthy. If you suspect you're having difficulty with anxiety or depression, you're not alone. According to the CDC, between 2015-2018, 13.2% of Americans over the age of 18 used antidepressants and in 2018, 7.2% of adults reported a major depressive episode. Additionally, climbing anxiety rates could be the reason why 12.6% of American adults were prescribed benzodiazepines, a potent anti-anxiety medication (via American Psychiatric Association). When planning your mental health strategy, there are important distinctions between these two pharmaceutical treatment options you'll likely want to discuss with your doctor.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Borderline Personality Disorder or a Mercurial Disposition?

BPD is treatable, but the person diagnosed with the disorder must be committed to change for treatment to work. Fear of abandonment is strong, but behaviors that are exhibited by someone with BPD often drive away partners or family members. Mindfulness training, as part of Dialectical Behavior Therapy, can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedCity News

Big Health tests if insomnia app can help with anxiety, depression

San Francisco-based company Big Health touted the results of a study that found its app for insomnia helped patients with anxiety and depression. They compared more than 1,000 people in the U.K. who either used the app with therapy, or used therapy alone through the NHS’ IAPT program. Those who used the Sleepio app in conjunction with therapy saw a greater improvement in their anxiety or depression, according to results published in Behaviour Research and Therapy.
MENTAL HEALTH
publicradiotulsa.org

It's Not Just Hospitals. COVID Is Straining Local Mental Health Providers

Local mental health professionals are seeing the same problem as hospitals at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic: too many patients. Laureate Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Moseman said in his experience, a lot of the need for treatment stems from growing stress on families with kids in school, but there aren’t enough mental health providers to go around.
TULSA, OK
wearebreakingnews.com

U.S. Hospitals Grapple With Nurse Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nursing staff crisis that is forcing many hospitals in the United States to pay more to get the help they need to deal with this summer’s onslaught of patients. The problem, the health authorities point out, is twofold: staff are resigning or retiring, exhausted...
HEALTH SERVICES
Medical Daily

Did Dementia Cases Soar Amid COVID-19 Pandemic?

Dementia, the umbrella term for a variety of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities, is becoming more and more prevalent in the middle of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While cases of this condition are slowly growing, commitment from governments all over the world is waning, leaving a huge number of people standing at the precipice of unnerving tumult.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Online CBT workshop improves postpartum depression during COVID-19 pandemic

An online 1-day cognitive behavioral therapy-based workshop improved outcomes among women with postpartum depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results of a randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Psychiatry. “Postpartum depression affects up to 20% of mothers, but as few as just one in 10 are able to access...
MENTAL HEALTH
9News

Childhood obesity increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

COLORADO, USA — With the arrival of the pandemic and changes rapidly occurring to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many children took the brunt of that tumultuous period. Some had to adjust to the isolation of having to be at home, adapt to virtual schooling and interrupt nearly all of their normal physical activities. A period that not only affected some children mentally, but also physically.
COLORADO STATE
mynewsla.com

USC Study: COVID-19 Vaccine Can Bring Relief From Stress

New results from an ongoing USC study show a COVID-19 vaccination can bring stress relief as well as protection from the virus. The latest Understanding Coronavirus in America Study reveals that those who received a COVID-19 vaccine when the shots were first made available experienced reduced anxiety after just one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJBF.com

Study finds exercise can significantly cut the risk of developing anxiety

(StudyFinds.org) – Anxiety disorders – which typically develop early in a person’s life – affect around one in 10 people and are twice as common in women compared to men. According to new research, regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing anxiety by almost 60 percent. A team from...
FITNESS
Thrive Global

Josh Gibson MD Advises How You Can Cope with Anxiety Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 imposed pandemic has taken a toll on people’s health especially emotionally and mentally. This has led many individuals to suffer from an anxiety disorder. In this write-up, let us find out how you will be able to cope up with mental distress caused by a coronavirus. Tips to battle...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy