Labor Day with fewer laborers: Businesses continue scrambling to find workers

Raleigh, N.C. — Vaccination rates vary widely in North Carolina among different racial and ethnic groups, according to state data. Durham County ranks among the five most-vaccinated counties in the state, with 65.2 percent of its residents at least partially vaccinated. But some residents just aren’t as interested in getting their shots as others. Black residents account for nearly 40 percent of the county's population, for example, but only 28 percent of those who have been vaccinated there, data show.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO