Labor Day with fewer laborers: Businesses continue scrambling to find workers

By Keely Arthur, WRAL reporter
 9 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Despite a record 10 million job openings in the U.S., employers are having a difficult time finding staff to fill vacant positions. North Carolina State University economist Mike Walden said the end of $300 in weekly federal unemployment aid this weekend should help push more people back into the workforce. But he noted that there are more job openings in some industries, such as the restaurant and hospitality sector, than there are people looking for jobs with those businesses.

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

