With hustle culture too often glorified (despite its link with the health-compromising effects of burnout), there's a good chance you've brushed up against a demand for hyper-productivity, in one way or another—whether at your workplace, in your personal life, or of your own volition. Perhaps, for example, you’ve seen one too many friends boast on social media about an all-nighter they pulled for work, or you’ve felt pressured to utilize “extra” free time during lockdown in pursuit of a new hobby. This productivity push is so pervasive, in fact, that it’s capable of inducing “productivity guilt” in anyone who feels they’re not measuring up. And according to new research, it may even counteract your ability to reap the mental-health benefits of leisure activities, too.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO