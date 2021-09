In February, onlookers of the Minnesota Vikings were riding on high on the future of the cornerback position based on 2020 rookie output. Jeff Gladney showed grit during his maiden voyage, displaying a knack for tackling and overall room to mature. Months later, the 1st-Round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft was released after Gladney was indicted for an assault charge in Texas. He might play in the NFL again down the road; he might go to prison if convicted.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO