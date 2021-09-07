CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Iron Maiden Albums Ranked Worst to Best

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
Power 96
Power 96
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When ranking Iron Maiden albums, perhaps the most striking thing is that they succeeded despite changing lead singers on three separate occasions. (It's four, actually, since one of them came back for a second run.) Few bands survive the loss of a single, recognizable voice so important to a band's signature sound.

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RICHIE FAULKNER On Next JUDAS PRIEST Album: The New Songs 'Sound Fantastic'

In a new interview with Guitar World magazine, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said: "Obviously, we faced some challenges with schedules due to the pandemic. We wanted to keep it the same dynamic as 'Firepower' — as we all got together, played the songs in pre-production before recording them. Obviously, we haven't been able to do that in the last 18 months because of the pandemic. So, we've got a ton of stuff written and a ton of songs almost ready to go. We just need to get together and start playing them together and 'trimming the fat,' as they say. You get a sense of that when you play them together — you get a feeling for 'we need an extra bit here' or 'we need to trim that bit there.' Just to sharpen those songs up and give them the last 20 percent. So, once we are able to do that, we can get in a room together, play them, trim the fat, and record them, we will. But we've got a bunch of songs that are pretty ready to go and they sound fantastic. We just want to put them down properly and release them to the world. So, I can't give you a date, but as soon as we can, we'll get in there and start work on that."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA: Touring With IRON MAIDEN Was 'Amazing'

In a brand new interview with Talk Radio Europe's Giles Brown, ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna spoke about what it was like to tour the world with legendary heavy metal acts like DIO, OZZY OSBOURNE and IRON MAIDEN. "[Ronnie James Dio is] from a town] an hour and a half from...
ROCK MUSIC
Quad

Iron Maiden “Senjutsu” review

On Sept. 3, British rock legends Iron Maiden released their highly anticipated new album “Senjutsu.” It marks the band’s first release since 2015’s “The Book of Souls” and their 17th studio output since their founding in 1975. The album features ten tracks and has a length of 82 minutes, making this the band’s second (consecutive) double album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
Person
Paul Di'anno
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: David Ferguson, Liz Cooper, Iron Maiden & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by David Ferguson, Liz Cooper, Iron Maiden, Bob Marley and Steven Bernstein‘s Millennial Territory Orchestra. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Listen to Iron Maiden’s New Album ‘Senjutsu’ in Full Right Now

Iron Maiden's new album, Senjutsu, is out now (as of midnight local time, Sept. 3) and can be streamed in its entirety. The 10-track record is the 17th full length from the heavy metal legends and their second consecutive double album, following in the footsteps of 2015's The Book of Souls. A majority of the record was written by founding bassist Steve Harris, who penned four songs, each over nine minutes, himself and co-wrote three others — two with guitarist Janick Gers and one with six-stringer Adrian Smith.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

IRON MAIDEN's Senjutsu Album Released Globally; Title Track Visualizer Streaming

Iron Maiden’s long-awaited, 17th studio album, Senjutsu, is released today globally via BMG. A new visualizer for the album's title track can be found below. For Senjutsu - loosely translated as ‘tactics & strategy,’ the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, Senjutsu, like their previous record The Book Of Souls, is a double CD/Triple vinyl album.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME

Iron Maiden lead Drake in battle for UK Number One album

Iron Maiden and Drake are going head-to-head for a UK Number One album this week, as they release highly-anticipated new records. The metal icons released new album ‘Senjutsu’ on Friday (September 3), the same day that Drake dropped the highly-anticipated ‘Certified Lover Boy’. According to the Official Charts’ midweek update,...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Billy Sherwood on his best (and worst) bass albums

Billy Sherwood, bass player for prog-rock legends Yes, is also a noted producer, guitarist, and keyboard player. His songwriting chops, technical nous, and sonic explorations have led him on a long journey through prog and its boundary-pushing, complex compositions. Sherwood’s other bands include World Trade, Lodgic, Asia, and Arc Of Life, who he formed along with Jon Davison of Yes.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
officialcharts.com

Iron Maiden's Senjutsu clashes with Drake's Certified Lover Boy for the UK's Number 1 album

Iron Maiden and Drake are going head-to-head in a gargantuan chart battle for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart. Iconic British heavy metal band Iron Maiden lead today’s Official Chart Update with their 17th studio album Senjutsu, while Canadian rapper Drake is clipping at their heels with his sixth album Certified Lover Boy in the runner-up slot.
MUSIC
homenewshere.com

Bruce Dickinson insists Iron Maiden's new album isn't a 'concept' record

Bruce Dickinson has revealed Iron Maiden's new record isn't a "concept album". The iconic metal band typically have a thread running trough their albums, but their 17th studio collection 'Senjutsu' - which dropped last week and is their first in almost six years - but any "connections" through this one weren't a conscious decision.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Senjutsu: a remarkable album from a band with plenty to say

Since their honeymoon with EMI Records ended in the early 1980s, Iron Maiden have, broadly speaking, done whatever they pleased. The returns of Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith late last century allowed them more freedom still, and the ‘new’ six-man Maiden have brought their progressive rock influence closer to the surface than ever before. Since a reunion forged with 2000’s aptly titled Brave New World they have routinely buccaneered through seven-, eight- and nine-minute pieces.
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

Corey Taylor's Slipknot Masks Ranked: From Worst to Best

With every new Slipknot album comes a new set of masks, but over the weekend, frontman Corey Taylor broke with tradition when he debuted a terrifying new visage during the band's first performance in over a year. There's still no official word on when fans should expect to hear the "god music" that Clown was eagerly teasing earlier this spring, but a new mask usually signals something's on the way.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

UNLEASHED To Release 'No Sign Of Life' Album In November

Three years after the release of "The Hunt For White Christ" (2018), Swedish death metal veterans UNLEASHED return with their new studio album, "No Sign Of Life", due out November 12 via Napalm Records. Led by founding frontman Johnny Hedlund, and featuring drummer Anders Schultz and two guitarists Tomas Måsgard...
ROCK MUSIC
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy