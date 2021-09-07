Tiffany Haddish reaches new personal goal on-screen while working hard for her community off-screen

Comedy star Tiffany Haddish is trying her "hand" at something different in the revenge thriller, "The Card Counter."

Haddish plays a woman who finds sponsors for great poker players. Oscar Isaac is one of them. And they have a spark! But, as this movie plays out, we discover, he has a questionable past as an ex-military interrogator...and it haunts him.

"You've got this person who is so dark and tortured and in, like, this black hole and you have Tiffany, who is just this beam of light and energy and life," said Isaac.

Haddish enjoyed being able to show another side to her talent with this dramatic role.

"It was a great way to stretch, you know, to get to stretch and flex some muscles. I mean, I am drama from time to time!" said Haddish. "I pull it from my pain, man. I've been through enough drama in my life to be able to display it if necessary. You know, I prefer to operate in a vain of joy and happiness and good times."

Away from the movie sets and cameras, Haddish is looking to do something special for South Central Los Angeles, where she was born. The city owns a piece of land there and she says the mayor, the council--even the governor knows why she wants to buy it.

"And I want to open up a grocery store right in the middle of South Central Los Angeles. And I want to make it a co-op so the community has a sense of ownership," said Haddish. "And I want to have financial literacy classes and cooking classes because, you know, Home Depot and Michael's, they teach you how to use their products but grocery stores never teach you how to use their products! And home economics is gone and I feel like once we learn how to eat better and we know how money works, then you'll be a stronger human being. And when you're a stronger human being, you'll have a stronger family and when the family is stronger, the community is stronger."

Meanwhile, "The Card Counter" is in theaters on Friday, Sept. 10.