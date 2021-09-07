Global hotel construction pipeline projects in early planning stage rise year-over-year

The European hotels sector will resume its long-term trend of strong annual growth as the market recovers from the impact of COVID-19, according to a new study by Invesco Real Estate. As such, the repricing seen in European hotels during the past two years represents a strong opportunity for investors to acquire either core hotels for a long-term hold or undertake value-add projects as part of a manage-to-core strategy. This is in contrast to the European office, logistics and residential sectors, notes the firm, further increasing the relative yields from hotels.

