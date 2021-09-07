CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global hotel construction pipeline projects in early planning stage rise year-over-year

Cover picture for the articleLodging Econometrics (LE) has released its Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report, which compiles the hotel construction pipeline counts for every country and market around the world. The report for second quarter 2021 states that the total global hotel construction pipeline stands at 13,420 projects/2,253,499 rooms. Year-over-year (YOY) the pipeline decreased 9 percent by projects and 7 percent by rooms. However, the construction pipeline is up a noteworthy 94 percent by projects over the cyclical low established in 2011, when global counts were at 6,907 projects/1,257,296 rooms.

