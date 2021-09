Riot Games is expanding League of Legends’ collection of Nightbringer and Dawnbringer skins soon with six new skins being added to the game. Yone, Lillia, Morgana, Tryndamere, and Kayn will all get new skins from that alternate universe while Vex, the game’s newest champion, will get her own Dawnbringer skin, too. Splash artwork for these skins has already been revealed ahead of their arrival on the PBE for testing before going live for everyone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO