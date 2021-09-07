Police find woman injured; boyfriend charged with assault

A 48-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly assaulting and injuring his girlfriend.

Denton police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East McKinney Street where a woman said her boyfriend had thrown her to the ground during an argument. The woman told officers she hit her head.

The man told officers he threw a chair, but didn't strike his girlfriend. Officers observed a knot on the back of the woman's head that was red and swollen. The police report said the woman appeared to be in pain when she moved her hair to show the officers the injury.

The man was arrested and charged with assault of a family member with bodily injury.

The woman didn't require medical attention.

Other reports

3500 block of South Interstate 35E — Staff members at Medical City Denton called police at 5:46 p.m. Sunday to report a disturbance between a patient and her partner.

The medical staff said they suspected a pregnant woman had been assaulted by her partner. Officers observed redness on the woman's arm, which she said was a result of her partner trying to pull something out of her arms. The woman said she had gotten into an argument with her significant other, but didn't want to press charges.

5700 block of Brookside Drive — Officers were dispatched at 6:34 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. Officers reported that a 72-year-old woman had died on the scene. A report said the cause of death was medical, with no foul play suspected.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Denton police responded to 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.

From Sunday through Monday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.