Tuscaloosa, AL

Urgent: Spiller Furniture & Mattress To Provide Relief

By Steve Shannon
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spiller Furniture and Mattress and Townsquare Media are teaming up to provide relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Spiller Furniture and Mattress has 13 stores and each location will serve as drop-off points for supplies. Spiller will collect supplies from all locations and then drive them down in one of their delivery trucks. The 13 locations are Tuscaloosa, Northport, Aliceville, Reform, Greensboro, Eutaw, Demopolis, Brent, Selma, Thomasville, Prattville, Columbus, and Starkville.

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Men Receive Free Nike Shoes at Community Event

Tuscaloosa always comes together to help each other. In times of need, or even to educate each other with free, top of the line merchandise. Tuscaloosa's One Place and AmeriCorps recently held an event specifically for men in the Tuscaloosa community. During the event, they gave away gift bags with health information and some free Nike gear.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

The ULTIMATE List of Alabama Day Trips

Gas up the car, and let’s hit the road because it’s “Day Trip” season. Be sure you take time out to explore the Yellowhammer State. There is so much to see and do, and it can be done over different days. Here is the ultimate guide to day trips in the state of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Homecoming Week At Tuscaloosa County High Means Pranks

The Tuscaloosa County High School Wildcats are celebrating homecoming. Homecoming week means a parade and a big football game. Homecoming week means a friendly Junior class vs. Senior class competition. Homecoming week at Tuscaloosa County High also means pranks. A post at Northport Citizens Alliance on Facebook by Lauren Landolt...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Northport, AL
Thomasville, AL
Selma, AL
Aliceville, AL
Greensboro, AL
Louisiana State
Demopolis, AL
Eutaw, AL
Alabama Society
Tuscaloosa, AL
Prattville, AL
92.9 WTUG

Free Nike Products At This Tuscaloosa, Alabama Men’s Health Event

This weekend is sure to be an exciting one. It's Bama's first home game of the season and there's a free men's health event happening too!. Men's health is something that's not widely discussed among other men. I know from experience when it comes to our health, we just go with the flow and wait for our spouses to bring it up. We can't continue to live this way and Tuscaloosa's One Place is helping to start the conversation and offer resources on men's health.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Remembering 9/11 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Today, 20 years ago, the world stood still. Horrible acts were committed against the United States. This date in our history changed our lives in so many ways. Two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in 2001. The first act was at 8:46 a.m. and the second at 9:03 a.m. Also, there were two other crashes at the Pentagon and in the woods in Pennsylvania.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Furniture#Charity#Spiller Furniture And#Townsquare Media#Jesus Place Church
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Doctor Loses Staff Member to COVID-19.

Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty revealed in a statement that he had lost a member of his team to Covid-19. Dr. Peramsetty said “I'm so saddened that I lost one of my best employees to COVID-19 in this terrible pandemic. Close to 50 of my employees were infected with COVID, while they were testing or treating COVID patients. May her wonderful soul rest in peace. Please pray for her family.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Why You’re Lucky to Live in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

I really enjoy being back in Alabama. Here are the reasons why I believe that we are lucky to live in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Seriously, we are the city of champions. Be sure to count your blessings. The grass isn't always greener on the other side. It's greener where you water it.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

10 Things Tuscaloosa, Alabama Does NOT Need More Of

It's been a little over 2 years since I moved to Tuscaloosa from Orlando. I've grown to like certain things here but there are things we have enough of in T-Town. Someone living in Miami might say they don't need more beaches. People living in Los Angeles may say they don't need more traffic and tall buildings. What would people in Tuscaloosa say they don't need more of? After a lot of thinking, living in the city, and talking with locals, I've found out that we have more than enough of in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
