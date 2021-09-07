CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iceland’s Laugardalshöll Sport Center reportedly to host 2021 League of Legends Worlds

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 9 days ago
The 2021 League of Legends World Championship Series might be heading to the Laugardalshöll Sports Center in Iceland, Dot Esports reported Monday. It’s also looking like the event will run from Oct. 6 through Nov. 6.

Rumors of the event taking place in Iceland have been circulating for a while now, which isn’t particularly surprising considering Riot Games put on several esports tournaments in the country recently. The Mid-Season Invitational for League of Legends and Valorant Champions Tour events took place at the venue back in May, so there’s precedent for it.

According to the same report from Dot Esports, every stage of the event will take place exclusively in Iceland due to players from most regions being able to travel to the country.

Apparently, from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 will be the dates for the play-in stage, while the group stage is taking place from Oct. 11. through Oct. 18. Playoffs will begin on Oct. 22 and conclude on Oct. 31, with finals happening Nov. 6.

None of this is concrete until Riot Games confirms (or denies) the information, but it all seems likely.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

