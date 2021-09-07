Obituary: James Parmenter

James “Jim” Lee Parmenter, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Gypsum CO, August 30, 2021, after a 10 month battle with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer. He is preceded in death by both parents James “Buddy” & Florence Sherwood Parmenter. He is survived by his wife of 36 yrs, Marcia Reynolds Parmenter, daughter’s Jennifer Parmenter, Michelle and her husband Vince Stoltzfus, his grandchildren Tenley, Hayden, Kallie, Daisy, Tylee, and Ryder, his twin Vickie Higgins, many nieces & nephews.