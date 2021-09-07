traditional korean residence is transformed into a cozy café with performance venue

The spatial significance offers a canvas for the visitors. ‘lisa collection’ created by do-M team is located in do hwa seo, korea, a previous fine art administrative office for the royal court during the joseon dynasty. today, the historical heritage of the site bridges the past and present. the spatial significance offers a canvas for the visitors to create their very own contemporary dohwaseo with korean art, fashion, culture, and life with the backdrop of the philosophy of the space. the walls are covered with terrazzo tiles, colorful paint, and colored mirrors. as for the furniture, they are all painted with high glossy urethane paint and powder coated to give this effect of ‘wonderland’ that the designers wanted to achieve.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO