traditional korean residence is transformed into a cozy café with performance venue

designboom.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorea-based studio design token renovated ‘hanok’— typical korean residence and turned it into a café with a performance venue introducing the concept of ‘korean royal orchestra’. the structure of the existing space is kept as is, giving the new space an authentic feel. the designers intended to provide a space where visitors can feel the korean emotion by the harmony between traditional korean architecture and a modern one.

www.designboom.com

