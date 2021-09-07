CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Scherzer strikes out 13, Dodgers beat Cardinals 5-1

By WARREN MAYES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3CLI_0boLu9lv00
1 of 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 13 in his hometown and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Scherzer (13-4) permitted one unearned run and six hits in eight innings in his 104th double-digit strikeout game, including six against St. Louis. That ties him for fifth place in MLB history.

“I don’t get caught up in the results,” Scherzer said. “I focus on the process. Results take care of themselves. Results are great when you get them. For me, it’s all about throwing strikes.”

Scherzer also recorded the ninth 200-plus strikeout season of his career. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is six away from becoming the 19th player in big league history to reach 3,000 Ks.

“That’s a huge milestone. It’s something I’ll be proud of,” Scherzer said. “It’s great to go out there and get strikeouts but it’s great to go out there and pitch well.”

The Dodgers have won all seven of Scherzer’s starts since the St. Louis native was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington.

Manager Dave Roberts said Scherzer has provided a big boost.

“He’s better than advertised,” Roberts said. “We knew what we were going to get as a far as the player. He’s certainly even exceeded that. He’s as good as they get. We’ve needed him.”

The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games. They dropped 3 1/2 games back of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card.

St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas (0-2) was charged with five runs, four earned, and five hits in five innings. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits for the Cardinals, and Tommy Edman scored the team’s only run on Austin Barnes’ passed ball in the sixth.

“The guy is tough,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said of Scherzer. “Today, he got the better of us. He did a nice job. He gets better as he goes. He’s a workhorse. He expects to go deep in games.”

The Dodgers remained one game back of NL West-leading San Francisco. The World Series champions dropped two of three against the Giants in their previous series, and then didn’t get to their hotel room until about 3 a.m.

But they jumped all over Mikolas for four runs in the first.

“The guys sleepwalking and to go out there and get me four runs is such a huge boost for me,” Scherzer said. “That lets me go out there and be aggressive.”

Mikolas needed 31 pitches to get out of the inning.

“I made a few bad choices as far as location goes,” Mikolas said. “They hit mistakes well.”

Trea Turner doubled and scored on Mookie Betts’ single. After Max Muncy scored on a double play, Corey Seager walked before Taylor drove a fastball into the left-field bullpen for his 20th homer.

Taylor entered the game in a 1-for-13 slump.

“Obviously, I haven’t been feeling the best the last couple of weeks and it felt good to get hold of something and see it go over the fence,” Taylor said. “I’ve been grinding. Hopefully, I can relax and carry this over into the rest of this series.”

Los Angeles added an unearned run in the third. Betts walked and went to second on a pickoff throwing error by catcher Andrew Knizner. He scampered home on Seager’s two-out single.

Mikolas has not pitched more than five innings in any start this season. He has allowed three or more earned runs in each of his last three starts.

NO LABOR TODAY

St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Yadier Molina each got the day off.

GIVE US PUJOLS

In the top the ninth, a loud “We want Albert” chant began for former Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. When he did not appear to pinch-hit, the crowd of 43,575, the largest of the year, rang out with loud boos.

CAN’T DODGE THIS

The Dodgers visited Busch Stadium III for the first time since April 8-11, 2019, a span of 879 days.

ROSTER MOVES

Dodgers: RHP Neftalí Féliz was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and LHP Andrew Vasquez was sent down. Féliz, 33, returns for his second stint with the club after being designated for assignment on Aug. 24. The 2010 All-Star has spent 10 years in the majors.

Cardinals: RHP Brandon Dickson, 36, has been designated for assignment. Dickson, who helped the U.S. to a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, had his contract selected by the club on Sept. 1. In two relief appearances, he allowed two runs on four hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (inflamed elbow) is scheduled to pitch three innings Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. If all goes well, the club expects Kershaw will be ready to return for his next start.

Cardinals: LHP Andrew Miller (left foot blister) was activated from the 10-day injured list. He also was out from late April to early June with a right foot toe blister.

Veteran left-hander J.A. Happ (8-7, 6.20 ERA) pitches Tuesday for St. Louis. He is facing the Dodgers for the first time since 2012. The Dodgers hadn’t announced their starter.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on possible 2021 return

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won an absolutely wild 16-inning affair against the San Diego Padres as the World Series Champions continue to chase the San Francisco Giants. With the Dodgers making huge moves at the MLB trade deadline to get Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, they looked to make a huge push.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Some Within MLB Believe Trevor Bauer May Be Suspended 2 Years

Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28, but he has nevertheless remained in the spotlight amid allegations of sexual assault. Claims brought forth by a San Diego woman prompted the Pasadena Police Department to launch an investigation, and Major League Baseball to place Bauer on administrative leave while also conducting their own probe into the matter.
MLB
Yardbarker

3 MLB Pitchers Who Will Reach 3,000 Strikeouts After Max Scherzer

It was an unbelievable performance on Sunday for the future Hall of Famer, who carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and fanned nine in total. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest pitchers of this generation. Today, we’re going to look at three other active pitchers who could...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Brandon Dickson
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Andrew Knizner
Person
Homer
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers’ Hitless Max Scherzer has Hilarious Reaction to Clayton Kershaw Hit

In Monday nights 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks, Dodgers' Max Scherzer was not even pitching and managed to exude his passion of the game. In the bottom of the second inning, Clayton Kershaw dribbled a soft ground ball on an off-speed pitch from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. It was hit so softly and in the perfect place, nobody was able to make a play on the ball, and Clayton Kershaw hustled himself to first for an infield single.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals#Giants#Dodge#Busch Stadium Iii#Roster Moves Dodgers#Trainer S Room#Triple A Oklahoma City
Fulton Sun

O'Neill homers as Cardinals top Dodgers 2-1

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O'Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win Thursday. The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final...
MLB
Dodger Insider

Max Scherzer named NL Player of the Week

Max Scherzer started last week crossing the 200-strikeout mark in a season for the ninth time in his career and ended the week flirting with perfection while surpassing 3,000 career strikeouts. His efforts were rewarded with more than just two wins. Scherzer was named the National League Player of the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: Scherzer near-perfect in milestone game; Dodgers beat Padres

Max Scherzer got his 3,000th career strikeout and took a perfect game into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 8-0, on Sunday, Sept. 12, to complete a three-game sweep. Scherzer retired his first 22 batters before Eric Hosmer doubled to deep right with...
MLB
dodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 1: Clayton Kershaw makes successful return

—— The Dodgers welcomed back Kershaw to the rotation, certainly a sight for sore eyes, especially for an overworked bullpen. He got things off to a nice start with a strikeout of Nick Ahmed for his first out. But he then gave up a double and walked a batter, then...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

571K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy