Belarus: Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Snak sentenced

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Minsk, Marija Kolesnikowa and Maxim Snak are sentenced to long prison terms. The regime is so afraid of them that it is keeping the trial secret. Even the so-called public delivery of the verdict turns into a farce.

communitynewscorp.com

communitynewscorp.com

Maria Kolesnikova was imprisoned for eleven years

The verdict was delivered in one of the most important trials with which the regime of Belarusian leader Alexandr Lukashenko intends to intimidate its opponents: Marija Kolesnikova and Maxim Snak, two prominent members of the coordination council of Lukashenko opponents, were sentenced on Monday . in the capital Minsk: Kolesnikova was imprisoned in a prison camp for eleven years and Snak was imprisoned for ten years in aggravated conditions.
washingtonnewsday.com

Belarus imprisons pro-democracy activist Kolesnikova for 11 years.

Belarus imprisons pro-democracy activist Kolesnikova for 11 years. On Monday, a Belarusian court sentenced Maria Kolesnikova, one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures, to 11 years in prison for leading extraordinary rallies against President Alexander Lukashenko last year. According to the press agency of onetime presidential candidate Viktor Babaryko,...
newsy.com

Belarus Court Sentences Opposition Activists

A court in Belarus on Monday sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the relentless crackdown that Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year’s anti-government protests. Maria Kolesnikova, a top member of the opposition Coordination Council, has been in...
mix929.com

EU calls for immediate release of Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova

(Reuters) – The European Union has called for the immediate release of Belarus protest leader Maria Kolesnikova after she was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Kolesnikova and her fellow oppositionist Maxim Znak, who got 10 years, were tried behind closed doors on unfounded charges, a spokesperson of the EU’s executive Commission said on Monday.
Person
Maria Kolesnikova
abc17news.com

Belarus opposition figure and protest leader sentenced to 11 years in jail

A Belarusian court on Monday sentenced Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opposition figure who led mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, to 11 years in prison, the latest move in a widespread crackdown on government critics following a contested election last year. Kolesnikova and another opposition activist, Maxim Znak, were...
whbl.com

Germany condemns Belarus oppositionists’ sentencing

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany condemned the decision of a Belarusian court to sentence protest leader Maria Kolesnikova to 11 years in prison, saying it showed how rule of law in the country was bent in the service of Alexander Lukashenko’s government. German foreign ministry spokesperson Andrea Sasse said Kolesnikova and...
US News and World Report

Top U.S. Diplomat Slams 'Shameful Sentencing' of Belarus Opposition Figures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the "politically motivated conviction and shameful sentencing" of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak. "These sentencings are further evidence of the regime’s total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus,"...
#Belarus
kickthemallout.com

News Break
marketresearchtelecast.com

houstonmirror.com

IBTimes

The Independent

Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova gets 11 year jail sentence

Alexander Lukashenko’s 13 month intensive crackdown continued on Monday with the sentencing of two prominent opposition activists to multi-year jail sentences.Maria Kolesnikova, the driving force behind a female triumvirate that likely defeated the longtime autocrat in August 2020 presidential elections, was sentenced to 11 years.Her colleague, the lawyer Maxim Znak, was given 10 years.Both were charged with undermining Belarusian state security, though their exact charges — like the trial and verdict itself — were kept secret until the end.Given the current political atmosphere, and Belarus’s 99.7% conviction rates, the guilty verdicts were a foregone conclusion. But Judge Sergei Ephikhov offered...
International Business Times

Belarus Jails Protest Leader Kolesnikova For 11 Years

A court in Belarus sentenced one of the country's most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison on Monday after she led unprecedented protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year. Kolesnikova's lawyer Maxim Znak was also handed a 10-year sentence, according to the press service of onetime...
