Belarus: Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Snak sentenced

Alexander Lukashenko’s 13 month intensive crackdown continued on Monday with the sentencing of two prominent opposition activists to multi-year jail sentences.Maria Kolesnikova, the driving force behind a female triumvirate that likely defeated the longtime autocrat in August 2020 presidential elections, was sentenced to 11 years.Her colleague, the lawyer Maxim Znak, was given 10 years.Both were charged with undermining Belarusian state security, though their exact charges — like the trial and verdict itself — were kept secret until the end.Given the current political atmosphere, and Belarus’s 99.7% conviction rates, the guilty verdicts were a foregone conclusion. But Judge Sergei Ephikhov offered...
