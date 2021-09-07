Belarus: Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Snak sentenced

The world is backwards right now, especially when it comes to anything coming out of the White House. The vaccine mandates imposed last week, mandates that are being expanded upon this week, came about at a peculiar time. Based on literally every bit of data coming out of Israel, the most triple-vaxxed nation in the world that relies almost solely on the FDA-Sort-Of-Approved Pfizer jabs, we should be slamming on the brakes.

