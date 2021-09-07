CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Supreme Court summer interns receive awards, certificates at closing ceremony

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ceremonial Court Room in Brooklyn State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, was recently filled with a glimpse of a bright future. For its 31st year, young interns intent on a career in criminal justice gathered to celebrate the closing ceremony of their six-week-long summer internship in the State Supreme Court, Kings County. Begun by the late Izetta Johnson as a youth empowerment program, it offers both high school and college students a hands-on learning experience.

