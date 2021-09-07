CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Urgent: Spiller Furniture & Mattress To Provide Relief

By Steve Shannon
 9 days ago
Spiller Furniture and Mattress and Townsquare Media are teaming up to provide relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Spiller Furniture and Mattress has 13 stores and each location will serve as drop-off points for supplies. Spiller will collect supplies from all locations and then drive them down in one of their delivery trucks. The 13 locations are Tuscaloosa, Northport, Aliceville, Reform, Greensboro, Eutaw, Demopolis, Brent, Selma, Thomasville, Prattville, Columbus, and Starkville.

