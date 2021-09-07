VFW post celebrates repairs, renovations with Labor Day bash

It wasn't the biggest bash Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2205 has hosted, but its Labor Day Pool Party was a big deal to the post's leaders.

After closing the doors of the post's historic canteen and meeting space on Sunset Street to protect veterans and patrons from COVID-19, post members got a food and alcohol permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and reopened last October.

Then the winter storms paralyzed Denton in February, and the old but beloved canteen was filled with more than an inch of water when the pipes burst.

"This isn't a new building," said Post Commander Jim Brown, who answered to shouts of "Hey, J.B.!" early on Monday as veterans and women from the post auxiliary gathered to prepare for the party. "When they built this place, they didn't put the pipes under cement. They put them in the ceiling."

When the pipes burst, water gushed mostly through two spots in the ceiling, tearing through drenched ceiling tiles and filling the beloved community center with ankle-deep water.

The VFW owns the building, and half of the block of Sunset it sits on. It has a large swimming pool out back, and has plenty of seating, several pool tables, a careworn shuffleboard and a stage inside.

Many vets gather at the glossy bar, which was among the canteen's features to get fixed up after the flood. The post replaced and relocated the bar cabinets and kegs and replaced the old floor with sturdy laminate.

The mezzanine is the last part of the canteen that will be renovated. The raised seating area usually includes a table and a drink reserved for soldiers who fought in conflicts overseas but who either went missing in action or returned stateside in a casket draped with an American flag.

Brown said the Labor Day Pool Party — which offered a free day at the canteen and pool with free hot dogs, drinks and cookies (there were specials on the adult beverages sold inside) — was more than a "pre-grand reopening." It was a chance to remind Denton families that their local VFW Post is still kicking.

"We mostly want people to know we're here and we're open," Brown said.

Attendees participated in a shuffleboard tournament and were invited to buy raffle tickets for a handmade quilt depicting a bald eagle on a field of red, white and blue. The quilt's border was a word cloud about service, sacrifice and unity.

Sue Harper, the president of the VFW Auxiliary, a service organization open to relatives (mostly women) who have immediate family members who served in the U.S. military overseas in a conflict, said the post is a haven to veterans and a community spot for anyone who needs it.

"The pool is rented almost every weekend," Harper said.

The pool includes a smoker, grill and picnic area. Locals have long been able to rent the hall for events and parties, too. The canteen serves steak fingers, chicken strips and pizza. On Fridays, the auxiliary cooks a meal for patrons.

John Earhart, an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, said he missed the camaraderie of his peers when the canteen was closed.

"Did I miss it? You bet," Earhart said. "It's important to me to be able to spend time with other veterans. It's the socialization that means a lot."

He's a fan of the karaoke each week, but he's just a spectator.

"I embarrass myself enough without getting up on stage," Earhart said. "But really, it's the support that keeps me coming back, seeing the other veterans and spending time with them."

"He's here almost everyday," Harper said.

For Harper and the others in the auxiliary, community service and volunteerism are a way to be there for the men and women who have served.

"We support the veterans," Harper said. "That's important for us."

The auxiliary is preparing snack baskets for firefighters for the upcoming commemoration of Sept. 11, 2001. They'll take baskets to Denton, Aubrey, Sanger and Krum fire departments. Later this month, the post will host a prisoner of war program at American Eagle Harley-Davidson.

The post's bread and butter is the canteen, though.

"We just want people to look us up," Brown said. "Just check us out and see what we're about."

The canteen is open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.