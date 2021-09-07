Alize Johnson capitalizes on his "never a doubt" thought, signs new contract to stay in the NBA
Former free-agent forward Alize Johnson and the Chicago Bulls agreed to a two-year 3.6 million dollar deal on Monday evening. "I work my butt off every day. There was never a doubt in me picking up another contract. I feel like I've shown a lot in this past season, and in the G-league that I belong in the NBA" Johnson told NorthCentralPA.com after the deal was announced.www.northcentralpa.com
