Alize Johnson capitalizes on his "never a doubt" thought, signs new contract to stay in the NBA

Note to self: Question how many assists Lonzo Ball can average per game next season and Bulls fans will throw virtual rotten tomatoes at you. • Yesterday, I sent out what I thought was a very reasonable tweet. I implied that averaging 7.0 or more assists per game – something that only 13 players did last season – is not particularly easy. And, while it is possible Ball could pull this off on this new-look Bulls, we have yet to know exactly what his role will be in the construct of this offseason, especially with a better half-court playmaker in DeMar DeRozan also in the starting backcourt.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO